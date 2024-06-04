NEOS Investment Management LLC Sells 287 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

NEOS Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.98. 520,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,776. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.23. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $170.03 and a one year high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

