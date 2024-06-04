NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Argus raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.75.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $118.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25. NetApp has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Boston Partners increased its holdings in NetApp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,361,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $142,879,000 after buying an additional 41,011 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in NetApp by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 59,661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,141,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

