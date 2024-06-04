New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,200 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000. Super Micro Computer makes up about 1.3% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $771.61. 3,974,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,862,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $875.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.98. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $213.08 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.