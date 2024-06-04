New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.52

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 3033484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

NFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 47.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 235,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

