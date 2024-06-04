New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on New Gold in a research report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities raised New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised New Gold from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.12.

New Gold stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.48. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186,898 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in New Gold by 346.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,635,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,711 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in New Gold by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,499,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613,145 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,185,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in New Gold by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,396 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

