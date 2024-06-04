Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 692,958 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 662,484 shares.The stock last traded at $8.30 and had previously closed at $8.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Newpark Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $703.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $169.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Newpark Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,187,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,932,000 after acquiring an additional 162,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 875,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 814,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 266,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 182.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 647,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 418,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

