NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,843 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $30,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,561,055,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after buying an additional 2,146,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NEE stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.16. 8,483,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,744,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

