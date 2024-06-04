NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Down 1%

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.64 and last traded at $33.11. Approximately 367,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,426,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 117.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,069,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,374 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,583,336 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $106,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $144,506,000 after acquiring an additional 774,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 648,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

