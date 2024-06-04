Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) Insider Kathryn Parsons Acquires 1,004 Shares

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Parsons acquired 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$13.25 ($8.89) per share, with a total value of A$13,303.00 ($8,928.19).

Nick Scali Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Nick Scali alerts:

About Nick Scali

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing of household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It offers sofas and armchairs; TV and entertainment units; coffee, side, and console and hallway tables; dinning tables and chairs, and buffet tables and sideboards; mattresses, bed frames, bedside tables, tallboy, and dressers; and rugs, mirrors, and lighting.

Receive News & Ratings for Nick Scali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nick Scali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.