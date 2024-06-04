Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,471,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,541 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up 1.4% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.31% of Nutrien worth $365,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 50,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Mizuho upped their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.32.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.02. 1,061,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.01. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $69.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

