Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NCDL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCDL opened at $17.78 on Thursday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 51.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

