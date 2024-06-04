nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Raised to $95.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NYSE NVT traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 877,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

