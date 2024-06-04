NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 0.4%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,141.00 and last traded at $1,145.30. 15,761,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 49,748,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,150.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $1,320.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,130.20.

The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $917.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $732.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Shares of NVIDIA are going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.04, for a total transaction of $5,700,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,572,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.04, for a total value of $5,700,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,572,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 9,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,130.17, for a total value of $11,232,759.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,025,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,643,502.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,217 shares of company stock worth $63,288,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

