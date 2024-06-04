NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,269 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,968 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $42,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $910,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $270.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.70. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $282.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

