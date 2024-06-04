NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 224850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

NXT Energy Solutions Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NXT Energy Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 254.05%. The business had revenue of C$0.60 million for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

