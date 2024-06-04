Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OCUL. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a current ratio of 21.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $853.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,653,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,544,000 after acquiring an additional 583,138 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1,455.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 723,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 676,963 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 725,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 44,590 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1,142.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 662,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 609,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

