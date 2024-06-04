Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend by an average of 38.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a payout ratio of 14.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $7.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $169.33 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $149.00 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

