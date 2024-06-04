Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY25 guidance at $3.10-$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.4 %
OLLI opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $56.65 and a twelve month high of $84.56.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,089.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,341 shares of company stock worth $1,685,088 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
