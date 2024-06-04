One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Shares Sold by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. cut its position in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 5.15% of One Stop Systems worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 32.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OSS. Benchmark lifted their target price on One Stop Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Shares of OSS stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.14. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

