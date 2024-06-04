OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. OPENLANE has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.19 million. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OPENLANE will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at OPENLANE

In related news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $108,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other OPENLANE news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $234,632.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $108,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,079.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPENLANE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in OPENLANE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,775,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OPENLANE by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,059,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,550,000 after purchasing an additional 399,073 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in OPENLANE by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,900,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,762,000 after acquiring an additional 195,200 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in OPENLANE by 729.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,338,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in OPENLANE by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,727,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,770,000 after acquiring an additional 53,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Featured Stories

