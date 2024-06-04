Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPRT. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $7,820,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 813,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 82,146 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 502,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 85,895 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $250.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

