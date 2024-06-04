Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 120,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,765,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,031,582. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.93, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,407,722 shares of company stock valued at $414,449,200. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

