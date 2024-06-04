PaLM AI (PALM) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $58.57 Million

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One PaLM AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PaLM AI has a market cap of $58.57 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PaLM AI has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI’s launch date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.69017113 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $756,453.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

