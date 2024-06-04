Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $1,533,941.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,107,194.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 355,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $1,675,427.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,127,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,732,790.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $1,533,941.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,107,194.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,183,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,791,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,085,000 after buying an additional 1,166,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 399,873 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,500,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 253,833 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

