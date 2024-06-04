PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,223,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,536 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of PayPal worth $75,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $403,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 98.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 21,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

