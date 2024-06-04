PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Now Covered by Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research began coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.59.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 76.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 229.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 143,046 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 178,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

