Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,693,000 after acquiring an additional 552,760 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,267,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,745,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,549,000.

VOX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,415. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $135.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.42 and its 200-day moving average is $124.94.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

