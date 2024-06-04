Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,393,000 after buying an additional 764,306 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,523,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,391,000 after buying an additional 746,409 shares during the period. Reliant Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3,305.2% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 658,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after buying an additional 638,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,659,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,955,000 after purchasing an additional 516,118 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 501,691 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.19. 640,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,028. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.23.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.