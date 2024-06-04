Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $41.89 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $41,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,672,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 322,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,248,000 after buying an additional 75,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.87. 5,068,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,732. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.25 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

