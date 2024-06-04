Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Reduces Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,238,000 after purchasing an additional 86,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,431,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,294,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,700,000 after purchasing an additional 84,662 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,130,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,884,000 after purchasing an additional 213,923 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VICI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,087,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VICI

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

