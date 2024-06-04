Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 10,774 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,774 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,045.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 45,341 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 528,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after buying an additional 34,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,399,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,697. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.