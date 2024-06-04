Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 16,163 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,163 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $38,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.72. 1,808,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,250. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $70.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

