Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,752 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.1% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $63,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,679. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $194.13 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.56.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

