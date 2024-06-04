Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 190 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 92,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $79,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARW

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,261. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.