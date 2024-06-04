Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 2,655 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $42,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,048,000 after purchasing an additional 456,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,848,000 after purchasing an additional 570,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,514,814,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,017,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $813,129,000 after purchasing an additional 130,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,968,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $687,936,000 after purchasing an additional 230,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.22. 4,378,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,804,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $225.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

