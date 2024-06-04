Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 28,706 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,706 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 50,949,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,051,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

