Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 302 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $33,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $569.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,174. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The stock has a market cap of $217.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,839,780. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.