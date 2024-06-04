Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PFIS. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. Peoples Financial Services has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $268.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

