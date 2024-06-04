PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Up 7.4% in May

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance
GHY stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $12.01.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
