PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 131,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 296,795 shares.The stock last traded at $75.72 and had previously closed at $74.78.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZROZ. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 72,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

