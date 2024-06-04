Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Ndwm LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.02. 3,771,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,583,044. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

