Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,987. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.