Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.10.

NYSE:PXD opened at $269.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $196.74 and a twelve month high of $278.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,278,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $1,755,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,278,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,266 shares of company stock worth $5,894,648. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

