Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.27. 9,855,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 40,590,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Plug Power Trading Down 6.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The company had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,800,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 651,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 102,095 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,656,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,344 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,064,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 907,604 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

