Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $2.57 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 276,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,331,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,739,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,947,000 after acquiring an additional 233,702 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 325,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 98,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,011,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,568,484,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,011,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,568,484,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,124,998 shares of company stock worth $1,391,207,253. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 632,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,531,654. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

