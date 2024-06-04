Poehling Capital Management INC. Purchases 1,681 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 4.1% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after acquiring an additional 296,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,295,000 after acquiring an additional 502,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,721,000 after acquiring an additional 356,112 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $950,192,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 685,467 shares of company stock valued at $50,752,095. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 512,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497,840. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

