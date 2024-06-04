Poehling Capital Management INC. Purchases Shares of 51,236 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 198,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,870,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,395,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,630,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.28. 153,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,321. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.83. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

