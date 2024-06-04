Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 318 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,451. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $86.64 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

In other news,

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.



