Polar Capital (LON:POLR) PT Raised to GBX 535 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.41) to GBX 535 ($6.85) in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.60) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of POLR traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 552 ($7.07). 82,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,301. The firm has a market cap of £560.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,577.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Polar Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 385 ($4.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 599 ($7.67). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 523.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 473.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Gavin Rochussen bought 18,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.05) per share, with a total value of £100,974.50 ($129,371.56). Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

