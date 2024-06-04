Polar Capital (LON:POLR) PT Raised to GBX 535 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.41) to GBX 535 ($6.85) in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.08% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.60) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
In other Polar Capital news, insider Gavin Rochussen bought 18,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.05) per share, with a total value of £100,974.50 ($129,371.56). Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.
