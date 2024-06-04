Polymath Achieves Market Capitalization of $73.59 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. Polymath has a total market cap of $73.59 million and $647.26 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.0796 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00118573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008441 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.09396619 USD and is down -9.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $6,087.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

